Mercedes Benz Cuts China Estimates, Stocks Down

After Volkswagen and BMW, it’s the turn of Mercedes-Benz cuts full-year 2024 guidance, citing rapidly deteriorating market in China. Adjusted yields in the group’s main auto division are now expected to be between 7.5% and 8.5%, up from 11% previously. China, the company’s most important market, has cooled furtherwith an impact on sales of Mercedes’ most expensive models, such as the S-Class and Maybach sedans. The stock market reacted immediately: In Frankfurt, shares lose 7.7%.