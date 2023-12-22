Cars | The Chinese car giant is building a factory in Europe and giving competitors a storm warning

The Chinese car giant is building a factory in Hungary, promises thousands of jobs and wants to revolutionize the European car market.

Chinese car giant Byd is building a car factory in Hungary.

“The state-of-the-art facility is the first of its kind built by a Chinese car company in Europe, and it has an advanced car production line,” Byd says in its press release.

According to the company, the factory coming to the city of Szeged will create thousands of jobs. Byd has already built buses in Hungary.

The company does not specify which passenger cars will be built for the euro market. For example, there are five brands of fully electric cars on sale in Finland and more are coming. Until now they have been shipped here from China.

Financial media Bloomberg according to the factory, plug-in hybrids would also be manufactured. Byd is the world's largest manufacturer of plug-in cars, including the plug-in hybrids mentioned above.

It is also the American Tesla's biggest global competitor.

Financial Times – according to the economic newspaper (FT). the factory supports the company's goal of becoming Europe's number one brand by 2030. It aims for a situation where every tenth car sold in Europe would be a Byd.

The facility is pure poison for the traditional brands of the old continent, which are drifting into a price war against Asian electric cars.

The FT reports that the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán would have met the founder of Byd, a billionaire Wang Chuanfun earlier this year. Orbán has also hinted at the result of a large investment in the Szeged area.

According to Bydi, the factory promotes technological cooperation between China and Hungary. Recently, Orbán has sympathized with Russia and China, and stopped the EU's support measures for war-torn Ukraine.

The factory from localization to Europe are in the past South Koreans, for example, have benefited. A factory was first created for the Kia brand in Slovakia, and the rise of the brand began from there. Tesla, on the other hand, runs its huge Gigafactory in Germany.

at the EU level punitive duties have been considered for Chinese electric cars. With the help of a project that employs citizens of an EU country, they could have been avoided.

Byd also previously tried to build a factory in India, but that's where the project failed.