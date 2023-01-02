Cars | The car trade was unusually quiet to the level of the 1990s recession

First registrations of passenger cars collapsed. The reference point must be applied for from 1995.

The new ones passenger car registrations fell sharply in 2022.

Almost 82,000 new passenger cars were registered during the year, which is 17 percent less than a year earlier.

According to the automotive information center, the reasons are a component shortage, the start of the economy, rising interest rates and inflation. In its press release, the center describes last year as exceptional in the car market.

Bridge in the millennium, an average of 120,000 new passenger cars were first registered per year. The last time the level of around 80,000 registrations was reached was at the end of the recession in 1995.

There has also been a bottleneck in the car market, because order books are growing, but cars cannot be delivered to consumers. The reason is a shortage of components: electric cars in particular absorb a huge amount of electronics, the production of which is slow.

Fully electric cars the share of first registrations of passenger cars increased to approximately 17.8 percent in 2022, while still in 2021 the share was 10.3 percent.

The share of plug-in hybrids, on the other hand, is leveling off at about a fifth of all first-time registrations.

Used ones the car trade was also down. A total of about 570,000 used cars were in use, which is about 11 percent less than in 2021.