Cars | The car manufacturer owned by Toyota cheated on safety tests for decades

An independent assessment revealed that Daihatsu has been tampering with safety tests for its cars for more than 30 years.

Japanese car manufacturer Daihatsu is mired in a security scandal, says an American CNN.

Daihatsu, owned by Toyota, suspended all domestic production on Tuesday after the company admitted to falsifying safety tests for more than 30 years. According to Toyota, the case has “shaken the foundations of the entire company”.

Daihatsu announced last week that an independent third-party assessment had revealed that safety tests had been tampered with on 64 car models, some of which were also sold under the Toyota name.

Production the stoppage will continue at least until the end of January, affecting the company's more than 9,000 employees in Japan. Domestic and international shipments of Daihatsu-branded cars have also been suspended.

The car manufacturer has published on its website an apology, and it has said that it will find out with the authorities about the continuation of production and deliveries.

There are a total of more than 400 Daihatsu in traffic use in Finland, the latest of which was registered in 2011, according to Traficom's statistics. In 2011, Daihatsu stopped selling its new cars in Europe.