Cars | The automotive chip shortage will continue and production will slow down, warns the Volkswagen Group

Seat, part of the German group, says the chip shortage could slow production even more than at the beginning of the year.

Automotive industry the plight of the chip shortage seems to be further slowing down the production of companies in the sector.

Seat Group, a Spanish company in the Volkswagen Group, warns that its production could slow significantly due to poor microchip availability, says The Financial Times.

Seat CEO Wayne Griffiths notes that the chip shortage has become warnings both from suppliers and within the Volkswagen Group. According to him, the chip shortage may slow production in April-June even more than at the beginning of the year.

Volkswagen already estimated at the end of last year that it would produce 100,000 fewer cars in January-March than in the corresponding period of the previous year due to availability problems.

The chip shortage affecting the industry is due to the strong demand for semiconductors, which has been affected by the increased sales of consumer electronics during the corona pandemic. Availability problems have halted car factories around the world.

Thursday Valmet Automotive said it would start Due to a week-long chip outage at its Uusikaupunki plant due to a chip shortage. Availability has also been hampered by a fire at a major Japanese semiconductor manufacturer’s factory in March and a cargo ship stuck in the Suez Canal.

French Renault stopped production altogether last week, and in Germany Daimler shortened the working hours of more than 18,000 employees due to reduced production capacity. Ford, on the other hand, closed a dozen production facilities in North America and Europe, while Jaguar Land Rover closed two plants in the UK.

According to Seat CEO Griffiths, the continuation of production is currently completely dependent on the pace at which the semiconductors needed for cars are obtained from suppliers.