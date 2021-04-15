Cars | The agency promised a scrapping fee – many scrapped several cars in the hope of a bigger pot and now have to apply for compensation from the State Treasury

Record amounts of scrapping premiums have been claimed. The eight million budget may not be enough for everyone.

Of the year the sustainable scrapping premium project has proved so popular that the EUR 8 million earmarked for it may end before the deadline, ie the end of the year.

So people have been very interested in taking their old car for scrapping for the benefit of a thousand or two thousand euros.

The scrapping premium is a genuine financial support for the purchase of a new low-emission passenger car, electric bike and public transport ticket. The support is granted by the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom.

“Support is granted for as long as there is still enough money. Now it looks like it’s going to wear out completely, ”says the manager Kati Heikkinen Traficomista.

Applications there are more than 4,700 pieces inside, meaning they have arrived in about 70 days.

“We have calculated that 70 percent of the budget has already been used, so it is not worth leaving the matter until the end of December, if you want support,” Heikkinen advises.

Scrapping premiums have also been distributed in Finland in two previous campaigns, but this year there has been a novelty: support for the purchase of an electric bicycle. Its popularity has surprised Traficom. There are as many as 3,000 of them out of the total number mentioned, ie the majority.

“Thanks to the electric bike option, the campaign will become more popular than before. At least it positively surprised me, ”says Heikkinen.

Perhaps that is why the network’s marketplaces now see a lot of unpaved electric Jopos costing less than a thousand euros. There is nothing to prevent you from selling an electric bike you buy with a subsidy.

Scrapping fee is divided into a few categories and is obtained when you scrap a car that was introduced before 31 December 2010 and replace it with a low-emission car.

For example, a thousand euros will be given to a new car with emissions of up to 120 g / km and 2,000 euros to a fully electric or gas car. The same amount is also available for a rechargeable electric hybrid if its emissions do not exceed 95 g / km.

And this year, as a special sub-category, a thousand euros will be available for an electric-assisted bicycle, a public transport ticket or the purchase of mobility services.

“Now that almost 5,000 people have seized the opportunity, that’s how it tells about the change in the attitude climate. This type of support is clearly the desired product, ”says Heikkinen.

This the campaign of the year also brought an unexpected problem when people started bundling their scrap cars in hopes of a bigger support pot.

Traficom thus received applications in which one person stated that he had taken several cars for scrapping, even dozens, of which they then wanted a premium based on the number of cars. There are a total of 155 of these cases. The situation was caused by unclear instructions.

“They acted in good faith and we advised them wrongly,” admits Heikkinen.

The bundlers are now allowed to continue the process with the State Treasury, to which Traficom will direct them.

“They have incurred costs as a result and the State Treasury is compensating for the damage caused by the mistakes of the authorities. This is unfortunate, and this should not happen, ”says Heikkinen.

To the State Treasury has so far received only a few claims for damages.

“So far, no issues have been resolved, and not even actually addressed. Only less than five cases have been initiated, on which Traficom is asked for an opinion before the hearing, ”the General Counsel Pekka Syrjänen The State Treasury says.

He advises that claimants submit their claims for damages primarily to Traficom, from which Traficom could send them with its statement to the State Treasury.

“This would save time when the State Treasury would not have to submit applications to Traficom first and wait for their opinion before the matter could be resolved,” explains Syrjänen.