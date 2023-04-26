Cars | Tesla’s Model Y already costs less than the average price of a new car in the United States

Electric cars have long been considered the vehicles of the wealthy, but the situation now seems to have changed in the United States.

Car manufacturer Tesla’s latest price reductions have lowered the price of the company’s Y-model electric car in the United States to below the average price of a new vehicle.

Tesla fell drastically in January the prices of its new cars in Europe and the United States, and the company has continued to cut prices several times since then. The most recent price reductions in the US took place last week.

Tesla’s Model Y now starts at US$46,990 in the US. It is the news agency Bloomberg by $759 less than the average price paid for a new car or pickup truck in the US. The average price of a new car or pickup truck in the United States is $47,749.

Even last year in the mid-terms, the starting price of Tesla’s Model Y was more than $20,000 more expensive than the average new car in the United States.

Electric cars have long been considered vehicles for the rich and wealthy, but the situation now seems to have changed, at least in the United States.

There is still a long way to go for change in Finland. According to data compiled by the Automotive Information Center, a new passenger car cost an average of 36,600 euros in Finland last year, while the starting price of Tesla’s Y model in Finland rises to 46,190 euros.

Teslas have still clearly become cheaper in Finland too, because the starting price of the Y model was over 60,000 euros the other year.

Tesla’s drastic price reductions are record high in the US car market. CEO of Tesla Elon Musk however, has denied starting a price war.

In any case, competitors have responded with price reductions. Ford has lowered the price of the Mustang Mach-E model, which competes with Tesla’s Y model, but despite this, the model has lost market share to Tesla.

In Europe, French Renault has called Tesla’s discounts a “challenge”. The company announced last week that it would investigate renewing its pricing.

Equity analyst at the American bank Morgan Stanley Adam Jonas told Bloomberg last week that Tesla’s price cuts are so aggressive that some automakers may slow their investments in electric vehicles.

The share of electric cars in car sales in the United States reached 5.7 percent last year, while in 2021 the share remained at 3.2 percent. Tesla’s Model Y was the best-selling electric car in the United States.

Correction at 25.4. 10:03 p.m.: The news first incorrectly compared Tesla’s price to the average price of cars and trucks. However, it is about passenger cars and pick-up trucks.

Read more: Only ten car manufacturers will remain standing after Tesla, says a Chinese executive

Read more: Tesla had to introduce a cheap electric car. Then the Europeans organized a surprise.

Read more: Tesla continues price reductions before its earnings release