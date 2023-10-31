Cars | Tesla won in court: the Autopilot system did not cause the fatal crash

Other lawsuits have been filed or pending regarding Tesla’s system.

Electric car manufacturer Tesla has won the first lawsuit related to a fatal crash in the United States, which dealt with the contribution of possible errors in Tesla’s Autopilot driver assistance system to the accident. The news agency Reuters and the financial news agency report on the matter Bloomberg.

The trial in California dealt with a 2019 crash in which an American man’s Model 3 vehicle suddenly veered off a freeway in Los Angeles, crashed into a palm tree and caught fire. The driver of the car died in the crash and two passengers were seriously injured.

Passengers injured in the accident blamed Kolar on Tesla’s Autopilot system. According to the passengers, Tesla had known about the shortcomings of Autopilot and the car’s other safety systems when selling the car.

Tesla, on the other hand, said that the crash was caused by human error and that the driver of the car had been drinking alcohol before getting behind the wheel. According to the company, it was also unclear whether the Autopilot system was in use when the accident occurred.

The jury found that there were no manufacturing defects in the Autopilot system and that the accident was not caused by the system.

From the system other lawsuits have been filed or are pending.

According to Bloomberg, Tesla is being targeted by federal investigations in the United States into whether problems with Autopilot have contributed to at least 17 deaths since June 2021.

Additionally, several lawsuits related to fatal accidents are headed to court in the coming months in California and Florida.

Lawsuits have also been filed against Tesla over whether the company has exaggerated its progress in the development of self-driving cars.