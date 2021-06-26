Cars | Tesla remotely repairs nearly 300,000 electric cars in China – cruise control could accidentally turn on

Car owners don’t have to return their cars anywhere, it’s a remote software update.

Chinese people According to regulators, Tesla will “pull back” a total of nearly 300,000 Model 3 and Model Y electric cars, according to Reuters. These are cars made in China and imported there.

An update will be made to the car computer software. Car owners do not have to take them anywhere for repair, but the repair takes place remotely.

According to the Chinese authorities, the problem is that it has been possible for drivers to activate the constant speed accidentally. This may have caused the car to accelerate suddenly.

Remotely the repair is the first of its kind for Teslo made in China. It applies to more than 285,000 cars.

So far, it has not been reported whether the problem now observed will also affect cars outside China.

Tesla’s cars have a semi-automatic driving system, and accidents related to the company have been investigated in the United States, for example. In March, the U.S. Automobile Safety Authority announced it was investigating 27 cases in which Tesla had been involved in an accident.

Tesla shares fell eight percent in the United States after the China news.

Read more: Accident-Tesla sprayed more than 110,000 liters of water – Rescue services are not prepared for hard-to-extinguish battery packs