Cars | Tesla lowers the prices of its cars considerably, and according to the expert, it may lower the prices of other electric cars as well

In Finland, the share of all-electric cars in the first registrations of passenger cars rose to almost 18 percent last year, but the growth in plug-in hybrids is increasing.

Tesla’s the perceptible price reductions announced may also affect the prices of fully electric cars from other car manufacturers. This is how the managing director assesses it Tero Kallio From the Car Importers and Industries Association.

According to Kallio, other manufacturers can hardly pass Tesla’s price reductions with a shrug.

At the same time, he says that the relationship between demand and supply of electric cars can affect whether competitors need to start lowering prices after Tesla.

“If there is currently more demand than we can manufacture, it can lead to the fact that there is no need to react to this in any way. The truth is probably something in between,” Kallio told reporters at the annual review of the car market on Monday.

According to Kallio, however, it is certain that the price reductions will affect the pricing of used Teslas.

“If ten tons are removed from the price of a new one, then of course it will affect Tesla’s residual values.”

Earlier in January, Tesla said it would lower the prices of its electric cars by up to a fifth in the United States and Europe. It is estimated that the company will try to speed up the sales of its cars with discounts, when the competition in electric cars gets tougher.

Also in Finland, the prices of some models have been cut by more than 10,000 euros. For example, the starting price of the Tesla Model Y in 2021 was more than 60,000 euros, while it is now less than 50,000 euros.

Automotive industry according to the information center, the average age of Finland’s passenger car fleet continued to rise last year and rose to 12.9 years. The average age increased by 0.3 years from the previous year’s level.

According to the automotive industry, the reason for the obsolescence of the car stock was the low number of first registrations and the reduced number of cars returned for recycling.

The average age of the Finnish car fleet has grown continuously since 2007.

Only three percent of the car fleet was renewed last year. According to the automotive industry, the traffic emission reduction goals will not be achieved at the current renewal rate.

However, a decline in the average age of the car fleet would require that 5–6 percent of the car fleet be renewed every year. That would mean that first registrations should rise to around 140,000 passenger cars per year, which is significantly higher than last year’s figures. Autotuojien’s Kallio admits that it feels unrealistic at the moment, although not completely impossible.

Passenger cars first registrations decreased by as much as 17 percent last year. First registrations remained at around 82,000 passenger cars, which was the lowest number since 1995.

The reason for the freezing of the car market was a shortage of components, the energy crisis and the weakened outlook for the economy, says the Automotive Information Center.

This year, first registrations are expected to recover and rise to 98,000 passenger cars. The growth is primarily explained by the high order backlog. The automotive industry anticipates that the demand for new cars will continue to be sluggish in the first half of the year, but will gradually recover as inflation declines.

The share of fully electric cars in the first registrations of passenger cars continued its rapid growth and reached almost 18 percent last year.

Instead, the share of plug-in hybrids no longer increased, but decreased slightly and was around 20 percent.

“We can see a small turn here now,” Kallio said.

He explains the development by the fact that fully electric cars eat into the popularity of plug-in hybrids.

Rock says that over the past year, he has noticed a “satisfied hum” from politicians and the media in relation to Finland’s emission reduction goals.

“Let’s look at the relative share of electric cars in the first registrations of new cars and think that this is going well now.”

However, Kallio says that the nearly 18 percent share of all-electric cars in last year’s first registrations doesn’t seem “just lazy” in the entire car fleet.

At the end of last year, there were approximately 45,000 fully electric cars, while Finland’s fleet had a total of over 2.7 million passenger cars.

Kallio suggests that the rotation of the car stock and the reduction of traffic emissions could be accelerated, for example, with subsidies for the purchase of electric cars and recycling fees. The application period for the purchase subsidy for a fully electric car that was valid last year ended at the turn of the year.