Cars | Tesla is suspending production of part of its “cheap model” in California

Model 3 is Tesla’s average consumer car model.

Electric cars manufacturer Tesla will temporarily suspend production of part of its Model 3 car at its plant in California.

About it says the news agency Bloomberg on the basis of an anonymous source. According to the source, Tesla has notified the production line employees of a two-week production outage.

According to the news agency Reuters, it is not known how badly the car production shutdown will affect the company’s turnover and the number of cars produced. The production shutdown will affect a plant in California that produces a total of approximately 500,000 Model 3 and Model Y Tesla annually.

Tesla said in January that a global chip shortage could also affect its performance in the short term. The chip deficit has forced several automakers like General Motors, Volkswagen and Ford to reduce the number of cars they produce.

Model 3 is Tesla’s average consumer car model, which starts at around 49,000 euros. Production of the model began in the United States in the summer of 2017. More than 800,000 cars have been delivered.

HS published an extensive article in The Wall Street Journal in January that the chip shortage of chips has pushed up prices for certain semiconductors, delayed delivery of orders, and forced automakers to close their factories.

Read more: The world is plagued by a shortage of chips, which could soon raise the price of our cars and electronics

If problems continue from now on, consumers may experience delays in the delivery of their new cars and some electronic devices. Prices may also rise.