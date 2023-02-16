Friday, February 17, 2023
Cars | Tesla is recalling more than 360,000 vehicles for repairs in the United States

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 16, 2023
in World Europe
The recall concerns robot car software that in some cases does not follow traffic rules.

16.2. 21:20

Electric car company Tesla is recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles in the U.S. because their robot car software could cause a crash.

The Wall Street Journal announced the withdrawal on Thursday by US Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

According to the agency, Teslas equipped with robot car software may in rare circumstances violate traffic laws, which may increase the risk of collisions.

According to the news agency Reuters, Tesla plans to release a free, wirelessly updateable software update for its robot car software.

Tesla said it is not aware of any accidents related to the recall. However, the company said it has identified 18 warranty claims that may be related to a bug in the robot car software.

Last year, Tesla recalled nearly 54,000 vehicles in the United States that had robot car software.

