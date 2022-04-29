Cars Tesla is recalling 48,000 cars due to a speedometer problem in the United States

According to Tesla, an update released in December accidentally removed the speedometer from the car’s interface in a certain driving mode.

Electric car manufacturer Tesla is recalling about 48,000 Model 3 Performance cars due to a speedometer visibility problem in the United States, according to Reuters.

Recalled cars may not display the speedometer when in Track Mode.

These cars are from 2018 to 2022. Tesla is performing a wireless software update for the cars, according to Reuters.

According to the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency (Traficom), which maintains the monitoring of recall campaigns, only one valid Tesla recall.

It is due to a possible installation error in the mounting of the trim on Tesla Model X cars built before August 2016.