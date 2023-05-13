Cars | Tesla is making a brake update for more than a million cars in China

Chinese officials are calling the upgrade of more than a million Teslas a recall.

Electric car manufacturer Tesla is making an update to more than a million cars in China, say news agencies, among others Bloomberg and Reuters.

According to Bloomberg, Chinese market authorities announced on Friday that Tesla is performing a remote update on more than 1.1 million cars made in Shanghai, as well as some cars imported from outside the country, due to a fault related to braking and throttle.

Starting May 29, the updates apply to Tesla’s Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y series cars.

According to news agencies, the fault to be fixed by the update is related to the cars’ regenerative braking system. The brake system automatically slows the car down when the driver’s foot is not on the gas pedal, and feeds the energy generated during braking back into the car’s battery.

Chinese authorities are calling the update a recall of the cars, but according to Reuters, it is so far unclear whether a physical return of the cars to Tesla is necessary or even possible.