Cars | Tesla delivered a record number of cars last year, but still fell short of its goal

Tesla issued a profit warning in October.

Electric car manufacturer Tesla did not reach its original delivery target for 2022. Tesla had set a goal to deliver at least 50 percent more vehicles than the previous year.

Among other things, the newspaper tells about it The Wall Street Journal and a news agency Bloomberg.

Consumer demand for Tesla weakened. The delivery volume, on the other hand, was affected by the ongoing corona crisis.

Tesla said on Monday that it delivered about 1.31 million vehicles last year. The amount is about 40 percent more than in 2021. However, in order to reach its goal, the company would have had to produce more than 1.4 million vehicles during the year.

Tesla issued a profit warning already in October. At the time, the New York Stock Exchange had lowered Tesla’s delivery target to around 1.34 million vehicles.

The company said in its published announcement that the changes made in vehicle production caused delays in car deliveries to consumers.

According to the WSJ, the value of Tesla’s stock fell by 65 percent in 2022. The company lost about 675 billion dollars, or about 634 billion euros, from its market value.

The corona epidemic was visible, for example, at the Tesla factory in Shanghai, China. The factory’s operations were halted several times during the year due to the country’s strict corona restrictions. The factory had to be closed last December due to employees falling ill.

Tesla’s managing director Elon Musk has recently been involved in several scandals.

Musk started at the end of autumn at the head of Twitter. Since then, more than half of Twitter’s 7,500 employees have received exit passes from the company.

Musk’s own questionable behavior on Twitter has also weighed on Tesla’s stock market performance. According to the WSJ, Musk’s unusual Tweets have frustrated investors and alienated consumers from the Tesla brand.

However, Musk’s faith in Tesla remains strong.

“Looking at the long term [Teslan] the fundamentals are very strong. Short-term market madness is unpredictable,” he said on Twitter on Friday.

The fall in Tesla’s stock has also taken a toll on Musk’s own wealth. Bloomberg’s according to Musk, the value of Musk’s assets is currently 137 billion dollars, or about 129 billion euros. It is a good 130 billion dollars, or about 122 billion euros less than a year earlier.

Last month it was reported that Musk is no longer the richest man in the world, but that a French businessman “took” his place Bernard Arnault, whose assets, according to Bloomberg, are around 157 billion dollars, or a good 147 billion euros. Arnault is the CEO of luxury goods manufacturer LVMH.

Although Although Tesla’s annual growth slowed down in 2022, the company’s last quarter went according to expectations.

The company said it delivered a total of 1.25 million Model 3 and Model Y vehicles last year. During the last quarter of 2022, the company produced almost 390,000 cars.

On the New York Stock Exchange, Tesla’s sales growth last year is expected to increase the company’s annual turnover by at least 50 percent from the previous year to more than 82 billion dollars.

Analysts predict that the profit will more than double from 2021 to almost 13 billion dollars.

Tesla is still the world’s most valuable vehicle manufacturer. According to the WSJ, the company’s report for the last quarter of 2022 will be published on January 25.