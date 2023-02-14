Cars | Tesla board member: Musk would bankrupt the company if a competitor made a better electric car

Tesla board member Hiromichi Mizuno says in an interview with CNBC that Musk’s attitude towards Tesla’s bankruptcy reflects his philosophy.

Car manufacturer CEO of Tesla Elon Musk few would care about the company’s bankruptcy if a competing car company produced a better electric car, says a Tesla board member Hiromichi Mizuno.

Mizuno is the investment manager of the Japanese government pension fund GPIF. He has sat on Tesla’s board of directors since 2020.

Mizuno says an American TV channel CNBC’s in the interview that Musk’s attitude reflects the philosophy of both Musk and Tesla.

World Musk, one of the richest people, has previously spoken about the possibility of Tesla’s bankruptcy. According to Musk, Tesla could have gone bankrupt several times during the company’s nearly 20-year history.

In the year 2020 Musk tweeted that Tesla was close to bankruptcy when it ramped up production of its Model 3 car model. This happened between mid-2017 and mid-2019.

According to Musk, increasing production was “production and logistical hell” and that Tesla only had funds for a month at worst.

In the summer of last year, Musk also said in an interview with the Tesla owners’ club that he was worried about the possibility of Tesla’s bankruptcy, TV channel CNN tells.

That’s when Tesla suffered production disruptions due to China’s corona lockdowns. Musk said Tesla was trying to keep production going so the company wouldn’t go bankrupt.

Tesla shareholders have been concerned about Musk’s increased workload since he bought social media company Twitter. Under Musk’s leadership, Twitter has laid off employees and made major changes to its service.

However, Mizuno of the GPIF fund said in an interview with CNBC that it supports Musk and admires his tenacity.