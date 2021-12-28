Paulo Dybala’s renewal revolves around the figure of Jorge Antun, the man who looks after the interests of the Juventus number ten and who left Turin last October with a handshake to ratify the agreement with Juve on the conditions of the extension. Why wasn’t it put down in black and white? Also because the 60-year-old from Cordoba is just a family friend, he has nothing to do with the world of football prosecutors and, in order to be able to sign an agreement approved in the autumn by both sides, he is now awaiting the domiciliation in Italy required for registration in the register. It’s just one of the adjustments needed for a new character to this system, whose only client is Paulo Dybala.