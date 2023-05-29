L’Iso Rivolta was one of the most innovative Italian car manufacturers ever. The imperishable iconicity of the Isetta is there to remind us, but the innovations churned out by the Bresso-based company were many. Among these, the split cylinder engine was memorable, inspired by the Puch 125 engine. With the technical direction entrusted to the engineer Mario Lampredi in collaboration with professor Mario Sperlozzithe little two-stroke became a little gem of engineering.

Two-stroke problems

The Iso Rivolta engine was created to be mounted on the first scooters and motorcycles of the Lombard company. However, its creators wanted to remedy the typical problems of two-stroke engines, above all the difficult exchange of the air-fuel mixture in the cylinders. In fact, the two-stroke does not have the traditional valve distribution system, but exploits the sliding of the piston to open the ports along the cylinder walls. During the expansion stroke, the exhaust ports are the first to open and consequently the last to close as the piston moves up. The overlap between the openings of the different lights hinders replacement of burnt gases, but above all it allows the fresh mixture to “escape” directly through the exhaust without being combusted. Of course, performance suffers.

Two cylinders for one chamber

The engineer Lampredi therefore chose to use an architecture that circumvented the limits of the two-stroke. The split cylinder engine sees two pistons, with the connecting rod of the second grafted onto the mother of the first. The pistons run in two parallel barrelsbut face a common combustion chamber. The movement of the first piston in the corresponding barrel opens and closes the discharge port, while the second controls the opening of the transfer port for the introduction of the mixture.

Since the connecting rod of the first piston precedes the twin, during the rotation of the crankshaft this will always open and close the exhaust port before the transfer port. This shortens the overlap between the openings of the two doors, limiting the escape of the unburnt mixture through the exhaust ducts. The split cylinder engine guarantees this higher powers and torques to the already high performance of a typical two-stroke engine, while reducing wear and consumption.

From motorcycles to cars

The split cylinder was born in its first 125-cylinder version. These are followed by more capacious models, respectively of 150, 200 and 236 cc. Just this latest version is mounted on the celebrate Iso Isetta, known for access from the front hatch, guaranteeing 9.5 horsepower at 4500 rpm, 85 km/h top speed and a consumption of 3.75 L/100 km. A unique engine for an equally unique car.