Cars | Smartphone giant Xiaomi announced its first electric car

Known for its smartphones, Xiaomi says it is aiming to become one of the world's largest car manufacturers.

28.12. 19:09

Chinese the electronics giant presented its first electric car model in China on Thursday.

Instead of vehicles, Xiaomi is especially known for its smartphones, and the company is one of the world's largest phone manufacturers. However, the company has tried to diversify its business and announced its goal to become one of the world's largest car manufacturers.

Xiaomi announced its plans to start producing electric cars for the first time in 2021.

Thursday the company's CEO Lei Jun presented the sedan-style SU7 electric car in Beijing, of which two different versions with different operating ranges are going on sale. The vehicles are supposed to use the same operating system as, for example, Xiaomi's smartphones.

The price of the car was not disclosed at the announcement event, but Lei Jun said, according to Reuters, that the price “is indeed a bit high, but one that is justified in everyone's opinion.” The vehicles are expected to enter the market in 2025, the news agency AFP says.

Xiaomi's vehicles are manufactured by China's state-owned Baic, and batteries are supplied by the country's largest electric car manufacturer BYD and battery manufacturer CATL.

The vehicle at the presentation, Lei Jun also told about the company's big plans in the car market.

“By working hard in the next 15 to 20 years, we will become one of the five largest car manufacturers in the world,” he said, according to the Reuters news agency.

The company has said it will invest $10 billion in electric cars over the next ten years.

Other Chinese technology companies have also collaborated with car manufacturers to develop electric cars. For example, Huawei recently introduced a new electric car model, which it has developed in cooperation with car manufacturer Chery.