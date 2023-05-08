Cars | Škoda Auto’s profit increased by 61 percent

The Czech company says that the component shortage that extended the car delivery times seems to be easing.

The result of Volkswagen-owned Škoda Auto strengthened by almost 61 percent in the first quarter.

The Czech company’s operating profit increased to 542 million euros in January–March from 337 million euros a year ago. Turnover increased by a third to around 6.8 billion euros.

The company says in its earnings release that the strong development at the beginning of the year was due to the improvement in the supply of automotive parts and reduced production stoppages.

The component shortage has made it difficult for Škoda Auto to deliver vehicles and extended the delivery times of cars for the past three years.

The company managing director by Klaus Zellmer according to the success of the beginning of the year was also influenced by changes in pricing and product menus.

In the beginning of the year, the number of vehicles delivered by Škoda Auto worldwide increased by approximately 13 percent to 209,600 units. Deliveries grew strongly to the large car markets of Great Britain, Spain and Italy.

Deliveries of Škoda Auto’s all-electric model Enyaq increased by almost 41 percent. Octavia remained the best-selling model.