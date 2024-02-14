The Carabinieri arrested the perpetrator of the arson attack committed on the night between 15 and 16 January in Costarainera which destroyed seven cars. Due to the seriousness of the episode, the Carabinieri of the Sanremo company did not leave out any leads, collecting elements and testimonies which, subjected to scrutiny by the prosecutor's office, made it possible, after less than a month, to carry out the execution, in collaboration with the company's Carabinieri. of Maglie (Lecce), to a precautionary custody order, issued by the judge of preliminary investigations of the Court of Imperia, against a thirty-seven year old originally from Salento and resident in Costarainera), for whom house arrest was ordered.

The man, already known to the police, after extensive investigations throughout the national territory, was identified in Puglia and precisely in the province of Lecce, in a small municipality in Salento, where he had taken refuge after the night between 15 and last January 16th he had doused petrol and set fire to a Fiat 600 belonging to an acquaintance parked near the historic center of the small village in Imperia.

The flames, also fueled by the strong wind of those days, had quickly spread, irreparably damaging another six cars parked next to the small hatchback and the garage door of a villa next to the parking area.

The motive is yet to be clarified, but sentimental reasons cannot be ruled out.