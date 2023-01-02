TO Rome the shot of the new Year’s Eve fireworks they caused the fire of approx 60 cars parked on the road. The fires, born after the explosion of the fireworks to celebrate the arrival of 2023, they were released in various parts of the capital: Nomentana area, via Appia-Nuova and Cinecittà district.

Cars set fire to New Year’s barrels in Rome

On New Year’s Eve 2023 i Fire fighters of Rome did extra work to deal with some fires caused by New Year’s barrels, some of which involved parked cars.

Video of the cars on fire for the New Year’s barrels in Rome

In via Kerenarea Nomentana, a car caught fire and not far away the flames affected two vans and a car.

Rental car on fire

The fires that broke out in the area are more consistent Via Appia Nuovawhere they have been destroyed well 24 vehicles in front of an agency car rentaland area Cinecittà with 28 cars catch fire inside a garage in Via Pietro Tomei.

In the Cinecittà area, 28 cars were on fire inside a garage

Also in via the Prenestina station two vans and a car caught fire while in Trastevere areain Piazza San Cosimato, a electric scooter.

