The sale of zero kilometer vehicles fell slightly during April, with 32,200 patents, 12% below the previous month, according to data from the Association of Automotive Dealers (TO FACE). The three best-selling models of the month are locally produced (Fiat Cronos, Volkswagen Amarok and Toyota Hilux), while three other models made in the country are among the top ten best sellers: Ford Ranger, Peugeot 208 and Chevrolet Cruze.

The drop in sales, according to the directors of ACARA, must be traced above all in a lower offer in the salons, product of restriction to imports applied by the Government, which requires the approval of the Integrated Import Monitoring System (SIMI) to authorize the “nationalization” of the lots of imported cars that accumulate in the Zárate Customs.

“The market is marked by the supply, which still scarce due to import restrictions“, said the head of ACARA, Ricardo Salomé, in the statement issued by the entity. And he emphasized that this month that ends, fewer cars were sold for each business day.” April has had a daily average of 1,610 patented cars per day , in the 20 business days that the month had. By comparison, 1,677 units were sold on average per day last month. “

“With the 32,200 units in April, the accumulated for the year reached 149,243 new vehicles, more than 57.3% than in the same 4 months of last year. Of course, with the exception that in 2020, the ASPO kept the dealerships closed for 23 business days during part of April and almost all of May (that number of days represents more than a month of sales), “added ACARA.

The ten best-selling models for April were the Fiat Cronos (2,909 units), followed by the Volkswagen Amarok (2,141) and the Toyota Hilux (1,927). Further back were three Brazilian models: the Volkswagen Gol Trend (1,842 units), Toyota Etios (1,591) and Toyota Yaris (1,070). It was followed by the Ford Ranger (1,039), the Chevrolet Onix (1,010), the Peugeot 208 (978) and the Chevrolet Cruze (859).