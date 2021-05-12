The semiconductor crisis is pushing up the price of cars. This has been confirmed Standard & Poors, which highlights in its latest sector report that a set of circumstances is taking place that is driving up the price of vehicles.

Thus, the coincidence of a recovering demand -especially in China and the US- and inventories at ever lower levels (given that the brands do not have essential components for production) is leading to an increase in prices, and also and of the residual values ​​of the used vehicles. In addition, car manufacturers are choosing to produce and deliver the units with the highest profit margins, which in turn contributes to raising the average price of vehicles sold.

S & P’s baseline scenario is that the situation requires all of 2021 to normalize. But it could continue to impact the auto industry for even longer. While in Spain the large car manufacturers have activated Temporary Employment Regulation Files (ERTE) until the middle of the year, the crisis could be felt not only during the rest of the year, but also in 2022 and 2023.

“There are poor visibility on when to normalize the situation, “says the credit rating agency. In it he notes that “expectations of recovery in the second half are beginning to fade.”

The shortage of chips, caused by the disruption of supply chains and the shutdown of factories during the months of lockdown, has worsened in recent months. The causes are diverse: from the fire of a manufacturer, Renesas, in Japan, to the extreme cold that Texas has suffered, which caused a blackout in a Samsung factory. All this leads S&P Global Ratings to assure that “they do not expect a replenishment of stocks until 2022 or 2023».

In this sense, the unequal impact suffered by the different manufacturers stands out. «Ford has suffered a cut of 17% of its production, and Stellantis – parent company of Peugeot and Fiat – of 11% in the first trimester. Ford has now announced a cut of up to 50% in the second quarter, which leads us to believe that our previous prediction – from February – that three million units would be lost for the entire industry in 2021 might be too optimistic.

For this year, the agency expects light vehicle sales of 83 to 85 million units worldwide, 8 or 10% more than last year. The United States, with 15% more, will be the region where sales grow the most compared to 2020; while in China the growth will be 7%; and in Europe, 10%. It should be remembered, however, that the Old Continent was the region where sales fell the most in 2020, leading S&P to confirm that it is lagging behind in the recovery.

S&P also expects a strong increase in sales of electric and plug-in vehicles, especially in Europe. As a result, its market share worldwide will increase from 2.5% in 2019 and 4.4% in 2020. to 7% in 2021.