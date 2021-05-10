Cars | Research: Electric cars will become cheaper than internal combustion engines in six years

A study released on Monday predicts that the price of a vehicle that paid nearly € 40,000 before taxes will halve by 2026.

Electric cars cheaper internal combustion cars to be produced within six years, and sales of new cars could even consist of electric cars by 2035 alone, predicts a study released on Monday.

According to a study by research company Bloomberg New Energy Finance, the production of electric sedan cars and SUVs will be as cheap as internal combustion vehicles from 2026.

These smaller car models will have to wait until 2027, when their manufacturing costs will be at the same level as fossil fuel vehicles.

Light electric vans will be cheaper than diesel models from 2025 and heavy vans from 2026.

Electric cars according to the study, production costs will be reduced by the fall in the price of electric batteries and the introduction of production lines exclusively for the production of electric cars.

The study calculates that in 2020, the price of a vehicle that paid almost 40,000 euros before taxes will be about 20,000 euros in 2026, which is the same as an internal combustion engine vehicle.

The study predicts that electric cars will account for about 50 percent of new car sales in 2030 and 85 percent in 2035 under current environmental policy. If the policy is tightened, the share could rise to one hundred percent.

The study was commissioned by the European organization Transport and Environment, which is campaigning for clean transport.