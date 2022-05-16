Renault’s Moscow plant will be bought by the city of Moscow. There will be the production of “Mosques” instead of Renaults.

French carmaker Renault Group says it has agreed to sell its Russian business.

The company sells its approximately 68 percent stake in Autovaz, known as a manufacturer of Lada vehicles, to the Russian research institute Nam.

The Renault Russia business, the company’s Moscow plant, will be sold to an organization in the city of Moscow.

Renault has the option to repurchase a stake in Autovaz at certain times within six years.

Renault does not disclose the purchase price in its release on Monday. Russian Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov said three weeks ago to the Russian news agency Interfax that Renault Autovaz’s stake would change hands for a nominal one ruble.

Renault says it will make a one-time write-down of its traded assets in its first half-year results. At the end of last year, the value of these assets was approximately EUR 2.2 billion.

According to Renault, no conditions have been set for the completion of the transactions and all necessary approvals for the completion of the transactions have been obtained.

Sweeties is a government research institute focused on vehicle development and research. It was founded more than a hundred years ago and designed Russian cars and trucks, including the president Vladimir Putin used limousines.

Autovaz manufactures Lada vehicles. It is the largest car manufacturer in Russia. The minority owner of Autovaz has been the Russian defense equipment group Rostec. Russia’s Ministry of Trade and Industry says Autovaz will continue to manufacture Ladado’s entire collection.

In Moscow, Renault has manufactured Renault and Nissan cars. Renault suspended production at the plant in March after the company was criticized for continuing operations in Russia after the country invaded Ukraine.

Mayor of the city of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin reported in his blog the Russian newspaper Kommersantin bythat the factory will start producing Moskvich vehicles, or “Mosques”.

Renault’s operations in Russia employ a total of 45,000 people.