Cars | Production of battery kits at the Uusikaupunki car factory will start in the second half of the year, the factory has already attracted several customers

Valmet Automotive hires more labor for battery production in Uusikaupunki.

Previously Valmet Automotive’s Uusikaupunki plant, which focuses on car manufacturing, is expanding its operations to large-scale battery production. The battery factory will manufacture battery modules and packages.

According to Valmet Automotive, production of electric car battery systems will start in the second half of this year and production lines are currently being installed at the plant. The company says it has already signed a third customer agreement, but the names of the customers have not been disclosed.

The company, which manufactures Mercedes Benz cars in Uusikaupunki, has said that battery production will also bring a significant number of new jobs to the plant. Prior to the production of battery systems, the plant employed about 3,500 people. The employment impact of the planned battery production for this year is estimated to be about 200 people.

Valmet Automotive began recruiting new employees in March and now reports that recruitment is progressing well.

In addition to Uusikaupunki, the company has also sought experts in battery manufacturing in Salo. The assignments have been open to battery builders, logistics assignments and quality operators. In addition, dozens of employees have been recruited for both battery factories for product development, testing and business support tasks.