Main sources of pollution of the environment? More than we consider at a glance: in fact, industrial fumes, energy production plants, domestic heating and traffic are involved. To which is added an unsuspected factor that emits significant quantities of methane: cows. The points with the highest pollution density on the planet are, of course, the most industrialized nations: in fact, if we were to draw an ideal map, we would notice how pollution is closely linked to rich countries, where every house is heated, traffic is intense and industries produce at a rapid pace. Close now to limit parameters established by the Paris agreements: it seems, in fact, that we have come too close to definitive climate change, a plague of the third millennium.

And the cows?

I’m there main source of methane production, the gas that drastically increases the greenhouse effect and contributes to overheating the Earth, and each cow produces from 300 to 500 liters a day. By mutual agreement, FAO and WWF have promoted research in this direction, which has shown that cattle and sheep farms produce 18% of greenhouse gases, 4 percentage points more than the 14 that comes from transport. In New Zealand, the problem has even been examined by the government, which is evaluating the possibility of one super tax (cows and sheep will pay the “super stamp”?) on the emissions of cattle and sheep. But it is a limit situation: in fact, in the country, compared to only 5 million inhabitants, there are ten million cattle and over 26 million sheep.

And the cows they don’t just produce methane. Even their urine contributes to increasing the level of pollution thanks to the chemical reaction that transforms the nitrogen contained in cow pee into ammonia and releasing nitrous oxide into the atmosphere, a gas which corresponds to a global warming potential equal to 310 times the impact of carbon dioxide. In the United States, for example, cow emissions and pollution from the cattle industry are the cause of 2.2% of total national pollution. AND the risk is not only for the environment: even a stable in Germany exploded (methane is a detonating gas), since the cows locked inside had produced so much gas that they would cause an explosion at the first spark.

But can we do without meat?

Difficult, given that already today over a billion people habitually include meat in their daily menu, and in a few decades consumption is bound to rise, with an estimate that will go from 229 to 465 billion tons. The consumption of milk and dairy products will also grow, moreover, effectively doubling, to exceed one billion tons/year.

Waste and plastic

Methane also comes in large quantities from waste and plastics, as a research on the waste factor of single-use plastic objects has revealed, clearly visible everywhere, both along the coasts and in the oceans: it is estimated that, by 2050, the weight of plastics present in the seas will be higher than that of fish. In fact, every year it is estimated that between 4.8 and 12.7 million tons of plastic waste end up in marine waters: a total of at least 86 million tons of plastic have already ended up in the seas, a large part of which deposited on the seabed. Furthermore, in the waters and oceans, there are also the microplastics, which result from tire abrasion, the washing of synthetic fabrics or the disintegration of plastic waste. Cosmetic products, bath foam and shampoo are then added to the particles of plastic material, which reach the sea carried by rivers.

Furthermore, abandoned nets or nets deliberately thrown into the sea by fishermen sink in the water (when they break it is the simplest solution), in worrying quantities: it has been estimated that over 10,000 pieces of net are thrown each year into the Baltic Sea alone. Finally, sooner or later plastic bags, balls, shoes, packaging materials end up in the sea, becoming a “threat” for fish and seabirds that swallow them. But plastic is used all over the world, from India – 1.4 billion inhabitants who consume 11 kg/year each – to Europe (65 kg/year) and the USA (109 kg/year).

Home heating

Up to 6 times higher than vehicular traffic then the pollution generated by heating for housing, equal to approximately 64.2% of total emissions in cities, against 10.2% which comes from the mobility and motorized transport sector. In Italy, heating systems are responsible for 64% of fine particles (Pm2.5) and 53% of Pm10 in the air. Air pollution is therefore particularly serious in our country, even if in the world environmental pollution derives above all from all industrial activities. And the cars? Take heart, motorists, this time you must be happy to be… bringing up the rear: for the environment the greatest risk does not come from the mufflers of your cars, but from the flatulence of the cows.