Fossil fuels (coal, oil and gas) are the main energy used in the world to power cars, airplanes and freight ships. They are also used for heating homes and industries. They are essential for manufacturing cement and steel. They are at the origin of the plastics used for almost everything, even the synthetic polyester and nylon fibers of most clothing. And there are other links with fertilizers, medicines, cosmetics, cleaning products, synthetic rubber, asphalt… The modern world would not have been able to develop as much in the last century without these strategic resources. However, humanity is now looking for an emergency exit to escape them.

This is the big issue that countries are negotiating at the climate summit being held these days in Dubai (COP28): reaching an agreement for the progressive abandonment of fossil fuels as they also constitute the main cause of global warming, a serious threat to humanity. It does not seem easy at all given the enormous economic interests at stake, especially at a conference in the United Arab Emirates, chaired by the country’s Minister of Industry and CEO of one of the world’s largest oil companies, Sultan al Jaber. But never before have countries so directly addressed weaning off coal, oil and gas. Even Al Jaber himself, who is not exactly an activist against fossil fuels, has assured that their progressive elimination “is inevitable.”

Regardless of how this climate summit ends, the question is: what is the path to abandoning resources with so many connections with current society? Mariano Marzo, emeritus professor at the Faculty of Earth Sciences of the University of Barcelona and until this year director of the Energy Transition chair of this center with the Repsol Foundation, does not believe it is possible to completely disconnect from them in the near future. According to this geologist, from an energy point of view, in 2022 coal, oil and natural gas accounted for 80%-82% of global primary energy consumption. Furthermore, he emphasizes that, “as we remember Vaclav Smilthe four pillars of modern civilization are cement, steel, plastics and ammonia, and all of these materials require fossil fuels to manufacture.”

“In all probability, hand in hand with R&D and the consequent technological development, the percentage contribution of hydrocarbons to the global energy mix may be significantly reduced in the coming decades (very particularly in the case of coal), although not be eliminated in its entirety,” says Marzo. “It seems difficult to relatively quickly electrify a substantial part of economic activity, as is the case of industries that need to operate at high temperatures (cement, ceramics and steel, for example). Furthermore, air and maritime transport (which represents 80% of the global movement of goods) requires an energy density (amount of energy per unit of weight or volume) that, today, represents a great challenge to its electrification.”

Regarding the obtaining of materials from these fuels, this geologist, who was also re-elected in 2021 as an independent director of the oil company Repsol, foresees a significant increase in global petrochemicals. “Paradoxically, plastics are essential to make lighter vehicles, such as electric cars, which require a large amount of plastic because it is durable, cheap and light,” he comments. “Wind turbine blades also require plastic and other petrochemicals, just as solar panels do.”

For Romain Ioualalen, representative of Oil Change International, an organization that seeks the end of these fuels, the essential thing is to begin the disconnection now. “We are not saying that we must abandon all fossil fuels overnight, but the longer it takes for governments to begin the transition, the more costly it will be later, since there will be less and less time to do it gradually,” he points out in a telephone conversation. from the Dubai Climate Summit. “We must start with what is most obvious, such as the transition to renewable energies or stopping launching new fossil installations,” says this climate activist, who assures that “the argument that we cannot get away from fossil fuels because they will always be needed for different applications is a smokescreen used by the fossil industry to delay the transition. “If we want to stabilize the planet’s climate, the production and consumption of fossil fuels must begin to decrease in all sectors now, not in 10 or 15 years,” says Ioualalen.

This is also what the ecological transition expert Pedro Fresco, author of the book The new green order and director of the Valencian Association of the Energy Sector, who emphasizes that “the part of fossil fuels to produce a wind blade or for renewables in general is minuscule, that cannot be the excuse.” “Here there is a question of time, the first thing to move is what already has alternatives. The main thing is transportation and the easiest is light transportation. Also the heating, that is easy to move.” According to Fresco, road transport is what demands the most oil today. “It is there, with residential, where it can be cut the most; then the strategy must be finer.” On this point, the European Union approved this year the law that prohibits from 2035 the sales in community territory of all new cars and vans that have combustion engines (with the exception of the so-called e-fuels).

There is another different strategy defended by the fossil industry: instead of replacing these fuels, it seeks to capture the CO₂ emissions they generate to store them in the subsoil. John Kerry, United States special envoy for Climate Change, assured at COP28 that his country advocates a gradual elimination of fossil fuels from its energy system to achieve the goal of net zero emissions by 2050, while using capture of CO₂. “Science says we have to reduce emissions (…) We think that means that if you are going to reach the goal of net zero emissions by 2050, you have to phase out (fossil fuels), there is no other way “, he noted in Dubai, while defending focusing “carbon capture technology on sectors that are difficult to decarbonize, such as steel, cement and aluminum.”

“There is a particularly strong debate with these capture and storage systems at this summit,” says Ioualalen, from the organization Oil Change International, who considers them “a dangerous distraction.” In his opinion, this remains a very marginal technology that in the short term can be counterproductive if it diverts the focus from the necessary substitution of fossil fuels. “The International Energy Agency itself says that in the best case scenario in 2030 this system will not allow capturing more than 1% of emissions linked to fossil fuels on a global scale,” he emphasizes.

Another especially paradoxical case is that of plastics. It is expected that at the end of 2024, countries will reach an agreement to launch the first international treaty against the pollution of this omnipresent material in today’s world, of which more than 20 million tons are dumped into the natural environment each year. Thus, there are already two great reasons to reduce its use, especially of all disposable products. For its impact on the oceans and nature in general, and for its footprint on the planet’s climate.

As pointed out a report from 2019 According to the organization Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL), plastics generate greenhouse emissions both in the extraction of fossil fuels, in their transformation process, and in their final stage as waste, especially if they are incinerated. This work estimated that if the production and incineration of plastics continues to grow at the same rate, in 2030 they could lead to the emission of 1.34 gigatonnes of CO₂, the equivalent of 295 coal plants (500 MW of power). Emissions and their impact on nature would be much lower if plastic waste were used to make new ones. However, according to the latest OECD data, of the 360 ​​million tonnes of plastic waste generated in 2020, only 9.4% was recycled. It is cheaper to produce them again from fossil fuels.

“Whether we like it or not, we are the ‘hydrocarbon man’ even though the vast majority of the population is not aware of it,” emphasizes geologist Mariano Marzo, who believes that the problem must be reformulated, to move beyond climate change as a consequence of massive use of fossil fuels to another very different approach: climate change is a consequence of unprecedented economic and demographic development made possible by the massive use of these fuels.

At this point, there are other voices within environmentalism that also consider it unfeasible to replace fossil fuels if the exorbitant consumption levels of today’s society are not reduced. As Ioualalen comments, “it is clear that the Western way of life today is based on a very high consumption of energy, particularly fossil fuels, which is not sustainable for the planet. Developing countries keep repeating it at this conference [de Dubái]: It has fundamentally been the Western way of life that has caused the climate crisis. This also needs to be rethought.”

Teresa Ribera criticizes the “nauseating” position of OPEC MP, Dubai The third vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, has harshly criticized OPEC’s position on the negotiations that are taking place at COP28. Faced with increasing pressure on fossil fuels, the secretary general of the organization that brings together the interests of the leading oil exporting nations, Haitham Al Ghais, sent a letter to all members of this association in which he rejected that The conversations focus on the cuts that this sector must make. He defends talking only about reducing greenhouse gas emissions, not about the sources that generate them. Ribera, asked about this position at the climate summit, has described as “nauseous” the position of the head of OPEC, whom she has accused of being “pressuring to delay things”, in reference to the energy transition. “We are not talking about eliminating fossil fuels tomorrow, but unless we create the conditions to reduce them, so that we go to their elimination, this will not happen,” Ribera stressed. The words of the Spanish vice president are especially important because she, together with the European Commissioner for Climate Action, Wopke Hoekstra, is representing the Twenty-Seven in these negotiations in Dubai, whose main point of confrontation is the call to abandon fossil fuels.

