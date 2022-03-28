Cars Peugeot’s tough offer for an all-electric car caused the market to heat up: “Everything was pre-booked by Monday”

The Peugeot e-2008 all-electric car was offered on Thursday at an exceptionally low leasing price.

28.3. 18:34

Fully electric cars Demand is now rising sharply in Finland. Among car manufacturers, for example, Volkswagen has reported positive growth in sales of rechargeable cars.

Last week, Peugeot, a French company, made an offer that many Finns seem to have seized. The importer said that it offers Peugeot’s 2008 SUV at a remarkably low cost with both an internal combustion engine and an electric motor.

The all-electric e-2008 in particular aroused great enthusiasm. This is the manufacturer’s most popular car with an active pack level and 136 horsepower. Its sale price in the offer is slightly less than 28,000 euros, which is 3,000 euros more than an internal combustion engine car.

Both cars were offered the same monthly price of € 249 for the lease. The offer was published as part of the department store company Stockmann’s traditional Crazy Days campaign.

“All fully electric cars were booked by Monday. I can’t give exact figures, but thanks to this campaign, Peugeot is in the top spot for electric car sales in Finland, ”says the CEO Markus Vuolle Peugeot importer from Auto-Bon oy.

Last year, the most popular electric car in Finland was Volkswagen’s ID.4, which was first registered in 1,428 units. For example, the VW Group, whose Volkswagen Up and Seat Mii electric cars have been sold at remarkably low campaign prices in 2019, has had similar offers in the past.

Importer According to Peugeot, demand for electricity exceeded all expectations. Not all interviewers have yet been reached, but Peugeot is told that a tender car will be arranged for those who have left their contact details.

Those who order first can get their car fairly quickly, but for many the waiting time is at least months.

“More than 50 percent of Peugeot’s new customer orders this year have been all-electric cars and charging hybrids. We saw that with the rise in fuel prices, now was the right time for the campaign, ”says Vuolle.

According to him, Peugeot has achieved such a share of electric cars in the world that it was possible to offer the popular SUV cheaply to the Finnish market.

According to the Japanese manufacturer Nissan, the interest of Finns in all-electric cars has been growing for a long time. The best-selling model has been the Nissan Leaf, marketed as a family car, with 569 first registered last year.

“Demand was at a strong level even before the war in Ukraine and the rise in fuel prices, and now you can see that demand has not slowed down, at least. Many of those for whom the electric car was not one of the options previously considered have now changed their minds, ”says the communications manager. Mika Särkelä From Nissan.