A recent video posted on TikTok shows an unusual parking situation in Istanbul that has generated over two million views.

In the shot, a row of cars can be seen parked so close together that it seems impossible to open the doors. The woman filming walks past the vehicles and films the fronts of the cars, focusing on the very small gaps between the vehicles.

In the shot you can see a row of cars parked so close together. © Screenshot / TikTok / @nataliasabbatical

Parking in Istanbul: Getting out through the trunk?

The comments under the video TikTok are full of speculation and suggested solutions as to how the drivers could have gotten out of their vehicles. Some users suspect that exiting through the trunk could be an option. Other users suggest that the first car in line may need to move away first to give the other vehicles room to get out of the parking space. The various speculations and humorous comments from users contribute to the entertainment and show the curiosity that was aroused by the unusual parking situation.

Another interesting theory suggested in the comments is the use of modern automotive technology that allows self-parking without a driver in the vehicle. Some modern vehicles are actually equipped with systems that enable autonomous parking and exiting. This technology could offer a plausible explanation for the observed parking situation if the vehicles have such functions.

