Cars | Panu Väinämö walked in front of South Korea’s powerful family because he had a crazy idea. It changed the way cars are sold.

A man from Savo invented a warranty trick that would allow the South Korean car brand to break through in Europe. Why on earth are Koreans in such a hurry to succeed in the car market? The story of a special state is revealed in the background.

Others courage was not enough, so the man of Savoie background had to do it himself.

Panu Väinämö stood wearing his singlets in a South Korean tower block and entered the office with mixed feelings of fear. He had a “too absurd” proposal, so no one else agreed to take it forward. Väinämö himself would have to present his case face to face to the top management of Autokonserni Hyundai.

Waiting in the room were father and son Chung, the country’s financial elite. There are many large companies in South Korea chaebolan empire run by one family.

It was the fall of 2006, but Väinämö remembers the moment like it was yesterday, because it changed the history of motoring.

“I presented the numbers and said that if you want to do something revolutionary, this is it. If someone comes up with a better one, let me know.”

Proficient in English Chung Eui-sun explained the matter to the patriarch of the family. Father and son were left to think.

Väinämö immediately flew back to Europe, and the news was already waiting for him in Frankfurt: the Finn will have a free hand.

Seven one year warranty for a new car.

It was Väinämö’s idea. In the past, cars were given a maximum of three to five years warranty.

Väinämö had just started as director of European marketing for the Kia car brand. Hyundai and Kia are the same group that was hungry for a breakthrough in the West by any means.

Kia was an oddball as a brand. Some cheap Asian, who was admired at gas stations in the provinces in Finland.

The company decided to build a new model in Europe for Europeans. It was a car called Kia Cee’d. Its designers assured Väinämö that the new car is of high quality.

“I asked what kind of warranty costs they have calculated for the car. When a few facts were added up, it was self-evident that a message that would attract attention was available from the warranty side.”

See also Contest: applications open for more than 500 vacancies across the country Kia Cee’d, now simply Ceed without the apostrophe, exhibited at the Paris Motor Show 2006. For Väinämö, the car was a “symbol of change”, but he would have changed the name. “People had trouble pronouncing it.”

Long the warranty was one of the ways Korean cars made a miraculous rise in Europe in the turn of this millennium.

The cars of the Hyundai Group, which dominates the country’s car industry, have become an everyday sight in Finland. Kia Niro was chosen as car of the year in Finland and Hyundai Ioniq 6 car of the year in the world.

How on earth did a distant country that liked hierarchy and was mired in corruption scandals become a serious gambler in the automotive industry?

Koreans Hyundai Getz, Hyundai i20 N Rally1 rally car, Kia Stinger and Kia EV6.

Korean the country divided after the war (1950–1953) was in ruins, but American military equipment remained in its southern part. The Yankees were built from the rough parts the first Korean carSibal.

At the beginning of the 1960s, an autocrat who became president in a military coup made the decisive push for industrial growth Park Chung-hee.

“He was impressed by the model of how Japan had been raised from a feudal level to compete with Western countries. He wanted to repeat this in Korea,” says someone familiar with the country’s economy Kari Mäkeläinen from Columndae, which offers export consulting.

The setting is special because Japan had subdued the Korean peninsula only moments before. A confusing semi-militaristic and closed economic system took shape, encouraging self-sufficiency and exports.

Korean car production was based on taking ideas from others. Simply put, the cars were taped together with foreign influences, like the first Sibal.

Proper export pressings started in the 1980s. Hyundai left the federal US market. It did not hide the quality problems, as the focus of the advertising campaign was a cheap price.

“Initially, the idea of ​​the industry was that you shouldn’t start tinkering with anything you don’t know how to do properly. We only use solutions that work to keep costs down,” says Mäkeläinen.

This tactic was used for decades. The Asian financial crisis in 1997 changed everything.

South Korea realized when the economy stagnated that it does not have its own voice as a competitive advantage.

“Koreans have a binary way of thinking, it’s zero or one. The creativity element is missing from the education system”, Panu Väinämö reflects.

The Koreans realized that there was a giant who thought the same way next door. China.

“The chaebols changed their way of operating and learned to be innovative. Copying was no longer worthwhile because the Chinese did it cheaper,” says Kari Mäkeläinen.

Despite the conservative structures, Väinämö and Mäkeläinen think Koreans are agile. Short-term people, Mäkeläinen summarizes.

“One of the first things I remember about the company is that they wanted to achieve the same thing [japanilainen] Toyota, but in half the time,” Väinämö continues.

That’s why western propeller hats were hired. Väinämö, who previously worked at Ford, was one of them.

Congestion in the capital Seoul in 2020. According to Pekka Väinämö, it’s a little mystery that Koreans still buy cars, even though the big cities have well-functioning public transport. This can be explained by the car’s status symbol in Asia.

Väinämön the task was to think about how to market Kia to Europeans.

“Everything started from the fact that we had to get rid of the concept of cheapness. I don’t think anyone bought a Kia for anything other than the price.”

Väinämö explains that a person must be ready to face a car at the level of imagination, but before that the “hard facts” must be in order. So the product won’t sell if it’s packaged nicely, but the end result is a wolf.

A spiritual tailboard was tailored for the uncertain buyer: if the car were a wolf, the long warranty would fix the defects after all.

“We received this kind of feedback from different countries: when people went to car shops, they said they want to see the car with a seven-year warranty first.”

“Word of mouth” was started, Väinämö continues. Korean jungle drum.

More go games from Korea: Sibal, Ssangyong Korando, Hyundai Kona E, Kia Xceed, Hyundai Ioniq 6.

to Europe own factory was created in Slovakia. The far away had to be made to feel close.

At first, people were ashamed to park their Kia in the yard under the neighbor’s gaze.

“Then we got to the point where the neighbor comes to ask what that great game is.”

At the same time, Korean business culture was revolutionized.

“The first five years were split in two. Middle-level managers over the age of 40 were used to the fact that if the superior says something, it is not questioned.”

This custom had completely disappeared by 2015, when those who grew up in the country’s militaristic history gave way to younger people. Väinämö recently retired, but states that he left a completely different company than he entered.

Into this car, Kia loads high expectations: the future electric SUV EV9. The car’s range is advertised as 541 kilometers. An important feature is the 800-volt charging option, which means the car can use the fastest high-power chargers.

Paradoxically for Koreans, the disputed military power’s dream of an export state has come true. Even in Finland, we eat kimchi-flavored food and stare at a Korean cell phone, where confusingly popular Korean pop music is playing or a favorite series is playing Squid Game.

Earth is not paradise. Its competitive society oppresses young people, gender roles are strict, corruption scandals emerge, and its northern neighbor is a chaotic dystopia. None of this has shaken the country’s image.

Last year Hyundai and Kia sold together just under seven million cars. By comparison – and embarrassingly – Toyota next door is still the largest, it sold over 10 million.

“Koreans would like to be more prosperous than Japanese, they really try”, Mäkeläinen reflects.

However, Japan’s prestigious carmaker is in trouble. Toyota switched this spring the company’s management, because the brand’s electrification has not progressed as hoped. The company has relied on the economy of scale but has not been able to renew itself with Korean speed.

Väinämö’s funny example speaks of that promptness. The Kia Soul car was presented to journalists in Europe, and they noticed that the door trim gets scratched easily.

“When feedback was given about the event, only a month and a half passed and the cars had new types of interior panels.”