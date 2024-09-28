Sanremo – Tragedy risked this morning in the old port area of ​​Sanremo, when a motorist approached the Croce Rossa underpass at high speed, after taking it from via Roma, first hitting a car arriving in the opposite direction, then emerging in Corso Nazario Sauro to stop a few meters from the terrace of a bar where dozens of people were sitting at the tables.

The car crashes into the port area, passing the terraces crowded with people



At the wheel of the car, a Mercedes, was an 85-year-old man, who apparently fell ill. In a confused state and with several injuries, fortunately not serious, the elderly man was removed from the car by an ambulance crew and transported to the emergency room of the Sanremo hospital. The road was temporarily closed to traffic by the municipal police to allow investigations and the subsequent removal of the Mercedes.