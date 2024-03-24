Cars | OP group: The sale of low-emission cars grew by half last year

The registrations of new passenger cars, on the other hand, have decreased this year.

Low emissions Last year, the sale of financed cars in Finland grew by as much as 50 percent compared to the previous year, according to data from the OP group. Compared to 2021, there is more than a hundred percent growth.

On the other hand, there were 10 percent fewer first registrations of passenger cars between January and February than a year ago. The number of newly registered cars has been decreasing drastically since last May. The first registration is done for a new car or an imported car, when it is first registered in the Finnish vehicle register.

Sales of used cars in car dealerships increased by more than five percent in the beginning of the year compared to a year ago.

of the OP group According to According to the Automotive Information Center, the average age of the passenger car fleet was 13.2 years last year, the OP group says in the release. The average age of passenger cars is the highest in Kainuu and North Karelia and the lowest in Uusimaa.

For example, there is a significantly lower risk of serious injury or death in a 2021 car than in a 2010 car, says the OP group.

The OP group's press release states, for example, that according to Pohjola Insurance's statistics, almost ten percent of collision accidents involving cars manufactured between 2005 and 2010 have resulted in personal injuries when the driving speed has been over 60 kilometers per hour. Only five percent of collisions involving cars manufactured in 2021 or newer have resulted in personal injuries.

“The average age of the passenger car fleet in Finland has increased by about two years in the last ten years. Since old cars generally have higher emissions than new cars, a slowdown in the sale of new cars can also lead to a relative increase in traffic emissions,” says OP Yrityspanki's Head of Cash Flows and Working Capital Jari Jaulimo in the bulletin.

However, he thinks that the increase in the number of low-emission cars will balance the situation.

According to the Automotive Information Center, the carbon dioxide emissions of a new car registered last year were 68 grams per kilometer, while in 2019 the average emissions were around 139 grams per kilometer.

The carbon dioxide emissions of low-emission cars are less than 50 grams per kilometer.