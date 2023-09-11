As in the Netherlands and Belgium, electric cars are exempt in Germany Kraftfahrzeugsteuer, or as the Belgians say: road tax. They want to make electric driving more attractive. In Germany, several politicians believe that other ways to drive more sustainably should not be forgotten. The Minister of Finance believes that eFuels should also receive a tax benefit.

Minister Christian Lindner and is part of the Free Democratic Party. The party wants to submit a bill in the fall, according to reports Frankfurt Allegemeine. The FDP wants cars that run on eFuels to be exempt from road tax. Just as is the case with fully electric cars. It is not clear how they want to check whether you are also refueling actual eFuels.

This is already happening in the Netherlands

In the Netherlands we also equalize the taxes between petrol cars and electric cars, but exactly the other way around. Here, EV drivers will simply pay road tax in two years, just like everyone else. Initially a quarter of what petrol drivers pay, but in 2026 EV drivers will pay the full rate. That, until we switch to road pricing in 2030 (or is it 2031 now?). Even then the rates are the same.

Less tax on the fuel itself

In addition, Lindner wants the EU to revise the energy tax directive so that there is less tax on biofuels, renewable fuels and synthetic fuels. He also wants cars on eFuels to be exempt from VAT as soon as possible, as soon as this is possible under European law. The excise duties in the Netherlands are in principle regulated in the Netherlands, by the way.

German Transport Minister Volker Wissing agrees with his colleague. He says against Image: ‘The race for what powers the car in the future is still completely open. We cannot today predict which technology will be leading in 2040. Perhaps eFuels and hydrogen will play a larger role than some would like.’ We will probably hear more about this in the fall when the FDP submits the bill.