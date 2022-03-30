This Wednesday morning, the 2022 edition of the Motor Fest K 22 automotive exhibition organized by the Municipal Directorate of Tourism was presented, to be held on April 2 and 3 at the facilities of the Centro de Usos Múltiples (CUM).

The organizers of the attractive event expect the participation of more than 500 vehicles coming from several cities in the neighboring state of Sonora and Sinaloa, vying for the first places in the seven categories in which the competition will be held, which will benefit the Veteran Firefighters of Los Mochis.

“We expect a large participation of vehicles of various brands and styles that will contain in the categories Quarter Mile, Classics, tunner, sound and others, the event will be held for two days and will surely be a success,” said Verónica Medel, owner of the Municipal Tourism Department at the press conference where the competition was announced, which will be a posthumous tribute to Víctor Carrasco (West), who was one of the main precursors of this competition.

The same ceremony was attended by Pablo García, representing the Municipal Sports Institute, as well as Vianey Sánchez and Necker Baldenebro, also members of the organizing committee, as well as Martín Cañedo, an integral part of the H. Veteran Fire Department.