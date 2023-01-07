If there is a Dutch edition of Need for Speed existed, these would be the cars you get to choose from at the start. We went looking for a list of nice second-hand cars up to 6,000 euros that are fun or special. It turns out that there is still quite a nice offer in this modest price range. Moreover, they are also not the world’s most unwise cars.

We omit the most obvious participants for this list. We don’t have to tell you that the MX-5 is a cool car and that an old 3-series drives just fine. Scroll through the starter cars below Need for Speed ​​Subsoil. This is just a sampling, there are of course many more. Do you have additions? Throw them in the comments at the bottom of the page or on Facebook.

Mini Cooper (2002-2006)

Keep some space in the budget for spotlights on the front bumper and preferably choose one with white or black stripes. Then you have exactly the Mini from (the remake of) The Italian Job. By the way, did you know that the cars in the film were fully electric? The normal Mini Cooper just has a 1.6-liter four-cylinder with 115 hp. You can also find a Cooper S for less than 6,000 euros, by the way.

Audi Convertible (1991-2000)

We could have mentioned the Audi TT of the first generation here again, but you now know it as a nice bargain. What not everyone thinks about is the Audi Cabriolet. This is available with five-cylinder, V6 engines and even an old-fashioned TDI. And you have that exhaust that hangs so nice and crazy in the middle of the middle under the rear bumper.

BMW 1 Series (2004-2013)

You want the 1M Coupé, but you won’t find it for 6,000 euros. The faster versions also keep their value well due to the 1M effect, but at the bottom of the spectrum you should be able to succeed nicely. And don’t forget: even the cheapest has rear-wheel drive. You should be able to find a nice copy for 6,000 euros.

Chevy HHR (2005-2011)

A kind of Chrysler PT Cruiser, but from Chevrolet – and you can see it without feeling sick. Although we do respect it if you find this one just as disgusting. We think it’s cool and we dare to say so. You will not find the faster HHR SS for less than 6,000 euros, but a normal one in a cool color, that should work.

Lexus IS (2001-2005)

The one and only founder of the famous ‘Lexus taillights’. And also the car with one of the most beautiful counters you will find on a car. You would prefer the 300 with a six-in-line. And maybe even the SportCross, the station wagon version. Keep some room in the budget to have a manual gearbox put in for extra fun.

Ford Fiesta ST (2005-2008)

With a bit of luck and a lot of searching, you might find a next-generation Fiesta ST. But for less you should be able to pass for a Fiesta ST from around 2005. Then you have the old-fashioned recipe: a large engine in a small cart. The 2.0 produces 150 hp and 190 Nm. You switch gears via a manual gearbox and the power simply goes to the front wheels.

Vauxhall Calibra (1989-1997)

Here and there you still spot a stray DTM pipe, but the majority of the Calibras that are now for sale no longer carry an incorrect tuning. Maybe all the disfigured bins have been scrapped, or enthusiasts have removed all the exaggerated bumpers and angry looks – we don’t know either. We do have the idea that they are becoming worth more money, so be quick.