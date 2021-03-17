The State Assembly of Bashkiria submitted a bill to the State Duma, under which it is proposed to pick up cars from Russians who have been repeatedly caught while drunk or who have caused an accident with the victims. Writes about this “Kommersant”.

The deputies recalled the traffic police statistics, according to which every tenth accident occurs with the participation of drunk motorists. In addition, there is an increase in the number of “drunken” road accidents with dead children.

Also, politicians referred to the practice of France, Lithuania, Switzerland, where a similar measure is already being applied. In Belarus, they note, the confiscation of cars of drunk drivers has been used since 2013 – in the republic the number of “drunk” road accidents has decreased by 42 percent.

However, State Duma deputy Vyacheslav Lysakov believes that such a measure will not have the desired preventive effect. According to him, almost a quarter of the vehicle fleet in Russia is cars older than ten years, and the vehicles of a number of drivers can even cost 15-20 thousand rubles. It is also unclear how to be, a drunk driver is driving a car belonging to a legal entity.

In November last year, the head of Bashkiria, Radiy Khabirov, called on the government of the republic and the deputies to go to the federal center with an initiative to confiscate cars from drunken “freaks” who get behind the wheel. According to him, the increase in the number of road accidents in the republic is observed “not because sometimes the road is bad, but because there are no brains and complete irresponsibility.”