The police spoke of a letter of confession that indicated a left-wing extremist background. In a letter published on the left-wing platform Indymedia, a reference was made to the construction of a “deportation prison”. An entry and exit center for refugees is to be built at the capital’s BER airport. The federal and state governments want to use the future facility jointly to speed up deportations, among other things. A private investor is to build the long-controversial entry and exit center in Schönefeld, and the state then wants to rent it.