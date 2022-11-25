Companies reinvent themselves all the time and at this time they go with the banner that they seek to correct the losses caused by currency inflation, the pandemic period, among other things. The most effective way they opt for is very specific additional payments, for example, now some cars will have microtransactions.

Specifically, Mercedes Benz added microtransactions to its cars, and it feels like a leap from video games to reality. His proposal is for a $1,200 annual subscription that will provide an acceleration boost, which means that the potential of the car’s engine will rise by 20% to 24%. In other words, 0.8 seconds of acceleration from 0 to 60 mph.

It is currently available across the entire Mercedes-EQ range.

The surprising thing about this is that nothing is modified in the car, which itself can reach that speed. However, Mercedes Benz is limited to blocking the actual performance, unless one of its microtransactions is implemented.

These types of concepts are quite well known in video games as Gran Turismo 7 or Forza MotorsportHowever, seeing them in reality is pretty incredible.

Source: Google

The issue of microtransactions became quite popular, In fact, BMW also added them to heat its seats, although it should be noted that it was highly criticized.

We know very well this type of classic additional content, presented in video games such as: DLC, seasonal services, cosmetics, battle passes. Though, Although we are very used to regular monetization, it is clearly at lower prices, so this is in stark contrast to reality.

However, microtransactions are becoming more and more real and close to us, it is more than clear with these two automotive companies.

We recommend: 5 video games that made you love football (that are not fifa)

The role of microtransactions in video games

They are the backbone of a large percentage of the industry. In fact, free video games use them to stay afloat and continue optimizing and renewing their deliveries.

However, despite being a great help for these types of games, the issue of ethics and commercial responsibility must be remembered.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.