Nissan doesn’t think the time has come to retire the heat engine and files a patent for an alternative version. In fact, the Japanese brand believes it can use reinforced synthetic resins to make structural parts of the engine block, albeit continuing to use metal components. The document published last April, available on the site of the World Intellectual Property Organization, describes its main aspects.

The composite engine

The patent filed by Nissan does not concern the entire thermal unit but only its engine block, divided into two parts. The lower element is made of metallic material and looks like a flat plate from which the integral liners of the cylinders emerge. The top half looks like a synthetic resin structure, on the top of which the head is then placed. The use of different materials allows the invention to be defined as a real composite engine block.

The resin element surrounds the cylinder liners, delimiting the gap of the cooling jacket. The difference with respect to the previous patents lies in the method of coupling between the two elements. In fact, the metal inserts that weighed down the block disappear and in their place we resort to the welding along the horizontal surface between the two structures. The choice, based on what is described in the patent, ensures great uniformity in the distribution of heat with benefits to the quality of the result. Nissan was keen to underline that the metal surface melts almost exclusively and the resin element only minimally.

Fiberglass reinforcements

The creation of a composite block in two elements significantly increases production times and costs. However, Nissan was keen to take the opportunity to study an engine relief solution, with advantages in terms of consumption and performance. The engineers of the Japanese company explain how the upper half of the block is not subjected to particular mechanical stresses, limiting itself to defining the cooling jacket and providing support for the cylinder head. Hence, the possibility of evaluating alternative materials.

The patent provides only one example for the materials that can be used, citing glass fiber reinforced polyamide as a viable candidate for the upper structure. This would also be produced via injection molding, while fusion would remain the main road for the metal part. As always, it should be remembered that the registration of a patent does not imply entry into production, but the solution developed by Nissan nonetheless arouses curiosity.