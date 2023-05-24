With the introduction of the new environmental standard, the expectation is that new cars will become more expensive than the EU itself claims.

The European Union (EU) is planning to introduce a new environmental standard, known as the Euro 7 emission rules. The standard must ensure that cars emit less harmful substances and must help Europe to reduce CO2 emissions by 35% by 2035. The EU then comes up with all kinds of nice rules for this, but to implement this, car manufacturers have to incur a lot of costs . And they pass that on to the consumer, they are not crazy, are they?

Cars more expensive due to environmental standard

Acea is the European representative of car manufacturers. They agree sit behind the calculator and come to the conclusion that with these new rules petrol cars will cost an average of 2,000 euros more.

Worse yet, the European Commission (EC) estimates that the additional cost of bringing petrol cars and vans up to Euro 7 standard is around €184. Acea has had this investigated by the Frontier consultancy and they therefore arrive at a much higher settlement. Up to ten (!) times as high. Perhaps the truth lies in the middle, but even then cars would become considerably more expensive. Several countries have already criticized the plans.

Buses and trucks also have to believe it. According to the study, these would cost an average of 11,700 euros more. Here too, the EC arrived at a different amount, namely EUR 2,765. That’s another ridiculous difference.

Resistance

Car manufacturers are not ‘happy’ with this. They must invest in a combustion engine that will be banned in 2035. Why sustainable? In addition, the cars will become more expensive and this will depress sales. People will drive around longer in their old car or buy a second-hand one. And that is precisely not the intention, because these are more polluting.

Eight countries are currently on their back legs. These are France, Italy, Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Romania and Slovakia. They have written a letter in which they clarify against the law to be, says Automotive News Europe. In the letter they do not beat around the bush: they are simply against all new emission rules. Germany also seems to be against it, even though they have not signed the letter.

