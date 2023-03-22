Cars | More than a third of Americans are considering buying an electric car

President Joe Biden’s administration is encouraging a shift away from combustion engines, and many are planning to get an electric car as their next vehicle.

Slightly more than a third of Americans are considering an electric car as their next vehicle, according to a survey by the news agency Reuters and Ipsos.

34 percent of the respondents would consider buying an electric car, while 31 percent said they would not buy an electric car next. Exactly half of Democratic Party supporters would buy an electric car, while 26 percent of Republicans would do so.

In the United States, the share of electric car sales was almost six percent of all car sales last year. However, the sales volume of electric cars increased by 60 percent.

President Joe Biden the goal is to significantly increase the sales and volume of electric vehicles. Biden’s goal is that by 2030, half of the new vehicles will be electric cars or hybrids. The Biden administration has increased incentives and grants related to the purchase and manufacture of electric vehicles.

56 percent of the respondents to the Reuters survey would be willing to pay a maximum of $49,999, or around 46,500 euros, for their electric car.

To the chagrin of these people, EV prices often hover significantly above $50,000 in the US.