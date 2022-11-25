Cars | Mersui’s new feature: Pay $1,200 and the car accelerates faster than before

Mercedez-Benz’s electric car accelerates from zero to 100 kilometers per hour even a second faster if the car owner buys an upgrade sold by the company.

German the car giant Mercedez-Benz offers the possibility of electrifying its electric cars for money.

Mersu’s electric car accelerates from zero to 100 kilometers per hour even a second faster if the car owner buys an upgrade sold by the company.

The upgrade costs $1,200 per year. There is an update of The Drive website available at least for the Mercedes EQE350 and EQS450 models.

EQE is the electric equivalent of Mersu’s E series. It is a so-called luxury class car. For example, the EQE 350+ that HS test drove in September costs from 80,000 euros with basic equipment. As an electric car, the EQE is capable of really long operating distances.

After the update, the EQE 350 accelerates to 100 kilometers per hour in 5.1 seconds, according to The Drive.

News agency According to Bloomberg the acceleration-accelerating feature already exists in EQE model cars. For a fee of $1,200, the car owner can enable the feature.

Mersu’s new upgrade option is part of a trend that has recently become more common, where people try to sell additional parts to cars for money.