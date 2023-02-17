Cars | Many will soon head to Lapland with an electric car – Are there enough charging points?

This spring’s ski holiday traffic will see more electric cars than before. Which tola has Lapland’s charging infrastructure?

Man entered the bar because he had a problem. The car announced that it only had 15 kilometers to go.

The operating range of the electric car was coming to an end in wintery Lapland. Fortunately, Tieva-Baari in Poka had a charging point.

“It can be 30 degrees below zero, and a little bit of charging is enough. Foreigners and southern Finns think that gas stations are right next door,” says the entrepreneur of Tieva-Baar Helena Lehtinen on the telephone.

A bar offering accommodation and camping services is in the middle of nowhere in the eyes of southern Finns. It is about 100 kilometers to Inari or Kittilä from the terrace of the bar. And there in the yard is the seven kilowatt charger that saved the driver.

“Many people have an aha experience when they see a charging point while driving this road.”

“ “Another plug full of snow, won’t charge.” Rovaniemi

Leaflet the example of a car that freezes is an extreme case, but tells about the charging problems of electric cars in the province of long distances.

Many people head to Lapland with their electric car on their skiing holiday, and yes – despite the nagging of some – you can get there just fine with an electric car. But are there enough charging points in Lapland during the season?

“Christmas was our first effort, and we didn’t run into any problems then, but the skiing holiday week is of course bigger. We are moderately confident, even though the car fleet has grown,” says Kesko’s K-charging manager Iiro Määttänen.

Kesko and the competing S group’s ABC charging each have several stations in Lapland. Kesko’s most recent expansion of the charging station was recently completed at the well-known Jouni store in Äkäslompolo.

In addition to stations in Lapland, the chains invest “along the way”. For example, ABC download just recently expanded the Heinola ABC download area.

“Outbound traffic always creates the biggest peak, because return traffic is often dispersed. At times, in the most congested places, you may have to wait for a charging point, but under no circumstances would I see Norwegian-style queues all the way to the highway,” says the person in charge of ABC charging Olli Tervonen.

Last year’s ski holiday download experiences are no longer useful for chains, because everything changes so quickly. The number of fully electric cars doubled from the end of 2021 to the end of last year. Now there are approximately 45,000 fully electric cars.

“There has been a ketchup bottle effect here, but the development of the charging network goes hand in hand with the car fleet,” says Iiro Määttänen.

“ “There are no charging cables available, even if there are no chargers. The lights on both hoses are red. It won’t work.” Saariselkä

State observes how the charging operators’ holiday season goes, because it is linked to the EU’s climate goals.

According to them, by 2025, Finland’s central roads should have high-power charging points every 60 kilometers.

“Can the goals be reached? Based on our analysis, it is 80 percent realized. Personally, I wouldn’t be worried when you follow the development of electrification on the passenger car and van side. There are very significant leaps in charging,” says the special expert Emmi Simonen from the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

He considers that one ski holiday is not a very good measure for evaluating the charging network.

“Driving trips in Lapland are popular all year round. When there are more electric cars, the infrastructure will also be built in the north. It can be challenging from a business point of view to prepare for temporary peaks in demand, for example during the holiday season.”

“ “Well loaded! In the afternoon, I put it on charge when I went off-road, and when I returned in the morning, the car was 100% charged.” Halibut

Largest katvee is in eastern Lapland. There are only a couple of high power chargers.

For example, the halfway point between Sodankylä and Saariselkä would be the perfect place for a charging point in light of the goals. Still, companies do them for the destinations they see fit.

Määttänen of K-loading says that “market orientation is the right way”, but he understands the problem when the state wants to cover every corner.

“In Lapland, there could be stations that only serve during the ski holiday, but building the infrastructure for the whole year would require flexibility,” he thought.

Of course, you can apply for public support in strange locations, which can be a carrot to reach your goals.

“The most significant thing for Sodankylä would be to get more charging points. The distance from there to the north to Saariselä is covered by today’s range of electric cars,” continues Tervonen of the ABC download, who says that he just drove the distance himself without any problems.

“ “There are two outdoor gyms nearby, so you can work out while charging.” Lake Kemijärvi

Finland the overall picture of the charging infrastructure is still confusing from the point of view of the average motorist.

In Lapland too, you can find a mixed congregation of chargers in the yards of municipal halls and village shops. In some destinations, the charger shown on the public map may be meant only for hotel customers.

Download map service based on the feedback, many people have struggled with the only charger found on the side.

According to the experts consulted by HS, infrastructure in Lapland is somewhat behind. In practice, the equipment should have been installed or renewed already last year.

Let’s get back I’m going to poop. Tieva-Baar’s seven kilowatt charger is not very efficient, but it works.

“There have been plans to enlarge it. However, it has not mattered to us. Foreign tourists come, load the car and sit inside eating their own snacks,” says entrepreneur Helena Lehtinen.

There are also weeks when no one uploads. Then a surprising need may arise.

That’s what happened to a driver struggling with a 15-kilometer range.

“The man’s wife drove behind in another car. They left the car overnight to charge and went to Levi’s, came to pick it up the next day.”