Cars | Many drivers have the impression that one of the car’s speed features cannot be used in winter

It was an unusual outing.

The car went off the road on a gentle hill in Ikaalis. As a result, the passenger died.

It was January in 2009, and the police had a peculiar theory: the cruise control may have contributed to the accident.

The driver had turned on the controller a moment before the accident. Then something happened.

Motorists there is a myth that cruise control should not be used in winter.

The controller, or in the popular language “vakkar”, refers to a feature that allows the car to travel autonomously at the speed set by the driver. This saves strain on the gas pedal on a long journey.

On a dry summer day, the feature is fine, but is it really to be feared in icy weather?

In the argument is the seed of truth, thinks the education manager of Autoliito Teppo Vesalainen.

“When I was young, I learned it the hard way while driving a taxi. There was a powerful rear-wheel-drive automatic Volvo with no traction control. On a slippery uphill, the controller decided to change to a lower gear, and at the same time the car offered a rear to the side,” recalls Vesalainen.

He highlights two systems that reduce the risk described above: traction control and stability control. The anti-skid system aims to prevent the wheels from spinning when accelerating, and the stability control keeps the car in the driver’s desired direction of travel.

“Older cars don’t have any of these systems, so when driving them, especially in slippery weather, it’s best to avoid driving.”

On the other hand, newer cars get at least a partial absolution.

“I would say that with a modern car, where the systems are, it is safe to use it in normal winter weather. Road and weather conditions must of course be taken into account.”

For example, a curvy part of the road can be driven with cruise control in summer, but in winter weather you should drive slower in the same section. Then it doesn’t make sense to use the regulator.

This is where the bells of the driver using the cruise control should be ringing. Ahead is a sharp right turn on an icy road. The picture is from Inari in winter 2019.

How do you know, are the systems found in your car? To the chagrin of drivers, car manufacturers name them with the most imaginative names.

In general, stability control is described by the abbreviation ESC and traction control by the letters TC. You should check the matter in your own car’s manual.

Stability control has been mandatory in new cars and vans sold in the EU since November 2014.

Development as it progresses, new risk factors have emerged. A typical example of them is slag adaptive cruise control with.

There is a radar in front of the car that stares at the rear of the car in front and adjusts speed and distance in relation to it. The feature is handy, at least in Central Europe.

“You don’t really need to brush snow from the sky in the winter when the system loses the sensor view and switches off.”

Adaptive cruise control radar in the recess of the car, which can easily get blocked by snow and ice.

The safety distance can usually be adjusted. Vesalainen encourages to choose as long a gap as possible to the car in front.

You have to be careful at intersections and junctions. If the car in front slows down and turns away, the system may first brake unnecessarily and then think the lane is free. It can come as a surprise to the driver when, according to Vesalainen’s words, the car takes a “stupid spurt” after braking.

“I would never drive to the ramp in a buggy either.”

Electric cars bring with them one more spice.

It is a car term unknown to many recuperation. It’s about recuperating braking energy when the foot is lifted from the pedal or the cruise control is disengaged. In this case, the car may brake rapidly with the electric motor.

Vesalainen believes that in bad weather, the recuperation should be set as low as possible or turned off completely.

“The most important thing is to remember that safety is not measured. You mustn’t think that fancy systems handle everything. They cannot overcome the laws of physics.”

Let’s get back Ikaalien’s ride out. It appears from the investigation report that the car had the cruise control on just before the accident.

When entering a curve, the driver braked, causing the controller to disengage. After that, he turned on the controller again, causing the rear-wheel drive car to accelerate strongly.

The traction started from the rear with fatal consequences.