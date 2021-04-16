Cars | Magazine: Nissan lay off workers at British plant due to chip shortage

According to Japanese newspaper Nikkei, about a tenth of the workers at Nissan’s Sunderland plant have been laid off until the chip shortage is eased.

Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor is laying off about 800 workers at its Sunderland plant in Britain, according to the Japanese newspaper Nikkei. The reason for the layoffs is the slowdown in production due to the shortage of semiconductors.

According to the Japanese newspaper, workers will be laid off until the semiconductor shortage eases and production returns to normal. The number of people laid off is about a tenth of the number of workers at the Sunderland plant.

Car factories around the world are suffering from a global chip shortage as demand for semiconductors from smartphones and other consumer electronics manufacturers has grown strongly during the Korona period.

Car manufacturers have been left behind by the sharp increase in demand for electronics and have had to adjust their production. Among others, the Swedish truck company Volvo issued a earnings warning in March due to the end of chips.

The supply of semiconductors was further exacerbated by a fire at a Japanese automotive semiconductor plant in March.