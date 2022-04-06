Car advertisements in France must contain advertisements in favor of health. Just as the damage they cause is indicated on cigarette packets, now also the advertising billboards that concern all cars at petrol, diesel and hybrid they will have to contain messages that encourage the use of alternatives to these same cars, given that they are fitted with potentially polluting heat engines. All health announcements must be accompanied by the hashtag #SeDeplacerMoinsPolluer, or “Moving without polluting”.

This is the first in a series of steps that France intends to take between now and 2028, when advertising for vehicles emitting more than 123 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer will be completely prohibited. As mentioned by Repubblica, there are already companies that discourage the use of cars with thermal engines in France: we are talking about advertising campaigns used by car sharing companies or electric cars that use the same messages to advertise their battery-powered cars or their own. fleets. Satisfied with this introduction of anti thermal cars environmental associations, who were not looking for this type of compromise and indeed had asked for an absolute ban on car advertisements. We will see if other European countries, or if the European Union itself as a whole, will decide to apply this regulation concerning the advertising of polluting cars: many car manufacturers have expressed concern about this.

“Much rhetoric and little effectivenessI see nothing but this in this provision which I hope will remain confined beyond the Alps also because with this logic of discharging blame and responsibility on the consumer, stimulating and acting on the ‘sense of guilt’ is perverse as it is ineffective – commented Vicky Gitto, president of the ‘Adci, which for 40 years has brought together the best advertisers in Italy – The decision-makers, perhaps in a collaborative logic with the big brands, would be better off working on awareness and civic educationin a process that must therefore be considered and reasoned at a macro level in the medium and long term “.