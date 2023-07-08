Cars | Jukka Natri started converting the barracks car into a fully electric one, and no one believed him – Now an extraordinary sight is revealed from the forest hall

Jukka Natri converted an old Nissan Sunny into a fully electric car. He has invested a couple of years and a hundred working hours into the extraordinary project.

From the yard circle we have to walk a path through a small forest to get there Jukka Natrin to the workshop.

It has been pouring, and the ground and the branches of the trees that touch the clothes are wet. Mosquitoes are indestructible in this woodland.

“I guess your shoes don’t fit? The weather has been a bit bad, the rain has taken almost the whole way”, says Natri while plowing the path in her rubber boots.

Let me go if I have to, because we’re about to see something unique.

Jukka Natri’s workshop reportedly has a 1989 Nissan Sunny, which is a fully electric car, registered and ready for normal traffic use.

Jukka Natri is a retired car wrecker who likes to explore what’s under the hood of new and old cars. “It’s interesting to study what tricks they have.”

Fully electric Sunny is not the only older car standing in Jukka Natri’s yard.

Natri retired a couple of years ago, and while he was working, he owned a car dealership with a business partner. Natri unloaded what he could, and the partner sold what he could.

It was a natural profession for Natri, who had gone to car mechanic and auto technician schools. These schools, on the other hand, were a natural extension of the fact that cars had always interested Natri. Sisko’s husband had cheap cars, and they were driven around.

“That’s where it started. There are still a few scrap cars left in the yard. Mostly they are relatives’ cars that have been left standing. Spare parts cars.”

Dismantling cars sadly ended even before retirement age. The company’s warehouse burned down, and the hall was insured for a million euros.

The entrepreneurial duo received only 250,000 euros in compensation from the insurance company. The jacket got so much that I had to stop.

There is no bitterness in Natri’s voice, but the tone is assertive:

“Usually those insurance companies are the same. They don’t cost much.”

Natri opens the stable doors. Inside, in the shadows is one of the most special cars in the country.

The red one, in the yard of the wooden garage there are piles of car tires, car parts, cars and just about anything else. Natri opens the door. Inside, the year 1997 is playing on the radio Mejan hit:

“It’s all about the money / it’s all about the dum dum Didi dum dum”

The ordinary-looking electric Sunny, almost ten years older than Meja’s radio hit, stands neatly on its wheels.

Natri chose Sunny as the basis for the project because it is a light and relatively spacious car. A heavier car would have required a bigger electric motor and batteries, and they would have increased the price.

Natri opens the hood. The engine is replaced by an electric motor, and the batteries are in the rear container.

This is what it looks like under the hood of the Sunny, where the electric motor is placed.

Sunny’s batteries, on the other hand, are in the rear container.

Natri explains what he has done to the car. He ordered the electric motor kit from China. It cost about four thousand euros including customs, taxes and shipping.

“I put a thick iron plate in the frame of the gearbox to keep the box in place. And when the electric motor has such a thin shaft, it needed an intermediate bearing to withstand the rotation of the flywheel. It has tremendous forces, and if it is even slightly askew, the centrifugal force will break the shaft.”

The investigation continues, and it is long and detailed. The car should be fitted with lithium-ion batteries and BMS systems that manage the battery voltages. Even at the moment, the car runs on lead-acid batteries, and they only have a range of a few kilometers. Natri already has new batteries waiting for installation.

But the main point is here: after about a hundred hours of work, this Nissan Sunny is a fully legal, registered full-electric car that drives about eighty miles and can go over a hundred kilometers on a single charge after installing new batteries.

The specialty of this car is the clutch and manual gears. Other electric cars on the market are gearless.

Natri packs the car out of his workshop, but the current batteries won’t go very far.

Sodium starts the car and rolls it from the workshop to the yard. We go for a drive. The car rumbles like any electric car.

It’s raining again. We’re not going to get electrocuted, are we?

“There’s nothing to worry about, the electrician has checked all the connections and bushings.”

The car is not coming for personal use.

“I thought that it could be suitable, for example, for someone who drives a short commute. The advantage here is that all the technology is so simple and, with the exception of the batteries, cheap.”

About 9,000 euros have gone into the car’s parts, and Natri is now selling the car for 10,000 euros. Unlike Meja’s song, electric Sunny is not “all about the money“.

Natri has always liked projects where he buys, for example, cars from an insurance company, restores them and sells them on. It’s nice if you win, but that’s not the point.

“It’s a good hobby. And the wife likes it when she doesn’t sit in the cabin. Of course, you always have to consider at what price and what to buy. You’re not the kind with terrible faults. They will soon be left unrepaired. But very few of these remain in hand.”

Newer cars are also interesting.

“It’s interesting to study what tricks they have.”

Power on, power off, forward, backward. That’s what it says on the two switches in Sunny’s driver’s seat.

About 9,000 euros have gone into the car’s parts. Natri sells it for a ton more expensively.

Electric-Sunny-the project was triggered when Natri researched how much it would cost to turn a regular combustion engine car into a fully electric car.

“I looked online that the price could be 30,000 euros, and I thought that these were impossible amounts. It can’t be that expensive.”

It’s been a couple of years since the project started.

“Little by little, I would nibble on it. Everyone doubted that I wouldn’t be able to do this, but in the end it was pretty easy when the wiring diagrams and everything came with the kit.”

Natri drives along the small roads of Laukaa. According to him, converting the car to fully electric was “pretty easy”, even though the people around him thought nothing would come of it.

Now Sunny could only play a few games. By changing the lithium-ion batteries, the car can go a hundred kilometers. “Could be suitable, for example, for someone who has a short commute.”

Let’s stop driving. Natri stops, and when we get out of the car, Sunny starts ranting. It is a signal that the door has been opened while the car is still powered.

“They say it has to be like that too. Maybe we should put a more pleasant voice on it”, says Natri and laughs.

Next, Natri would like to turn a slightly newer combustion engine car into a fully electric car. But the newer the car, the more complicated the project is in terms of both technology and licensing issues.

“I’ve tried to ask Traficom for clear instructions, but I can’t really get clear answers from them. Then there is a risk that the inspector can apply those instructions a little as he likes.”

In addition to projects, Natri likes four-wheel drive cars in his own use. They are good pastimes in the countryside, especially in winter. He doesn’t have any dream car that he would buy if he won the lottery.

“I have the same opinion that all cars are junk in the end.”