Jani Lemberg buys “the ugliest cars in the world” or Fiat Multiplos and tunes them even more weird. It is not a question of money, but of something more important.

In our series the most unlikely projects: a workshop that tunes Fiat Multipla cars. However, such can be found in the depths of the internet, and its name is Fiat Multipla Tuning Finland.

It is unlikely that, in general, car “tuners”, ie those who customize and tune cars, basically squirm about fine cars.